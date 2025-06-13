<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Putting the CPM-led Left Democratic Front in a tight spot, various Muslim outfits have opposed the decision to extend working hours for high schools by thirty minutes. </p><p>They say that students will face inconvenience in their religious education at madrassas. </p><p>While the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama initially made the demand to revoke the decision, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation too joined in. </p> .<p>Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama president Jiffry Muthukoya Thangal made the demand at a function that was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day. </p><p>The demand by the religious bodies will put the CPM in a fix as the government will face criticism of appeasing minorities if it revokes the decision. </p><p>The government decided to extend the school hours by 15 minutes each in the morning and evening and six Saturdays as working day so as to meet the norm that there should be 220 working days. </p>