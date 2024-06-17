NCERT textbook row: Kerala minister slams BJP

Rejecting accusations of saffronisation of school curriculum, NCERT's director had said that references to Gujarat riots and Babri Masjid demolition were modified in school textbooks because teaching about riots "can create violent and depressed citizens".

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said the tweaks in textbooks are part of annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry.