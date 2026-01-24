<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> on Saturday said he has never violated the party’s stated positions in Parliament, asserting that his only public disagreement in principle was over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>.</p>.<p>Answering questions during a session at the Kerala Literature Festival here, Tharoor said he had taken a strong stand on that issue and remained "unapologetic".</p>.<p>His statement comes amidst recent reports stating "Tharoor’s differences with the party leadership", with a speculation that he is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state leaders to sideline him.</p>.<p>Explaining his position, Tharoor said that, as an observer and writer, he had written a newspaper column after the Pahalgam incident, stating that it should not go unpunished and that there should be a kinetic response.</p>.Upset over being 'ignored' by Rahul, Shashi Tharoor skips meeting called to discuss Congress strategy for Kerala.<p>He said that while India is focused on development, it should not be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Pakistan, and that any action should be limited to targeting terrorist camps.</p>.<p>Tharoor said that to his surprise, the Indian government did exactly what he had recommended.</p>.<p>Tharoor said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who posed the famous question: "Who lives if India dies?" </p><p>"When India is at stake, when India’s security and its place in the world are involved, India comes first," he said.</p>.<p>He added that political parties may have differences as part of the process of building a better India, but when national interests are involved, India must prevail. </p>