Newborn's body thrown on road from Kochi apartment

Thiruvananthapuram: In a gruesome incident, a newborn baby' body was thrown to the road from a flat at Kochi.
CCTV footage of the body being thrown from the flat has come out. It was wrapped like garbage.
The incident took place by around 8 am at Panampilly nagar, a known residential area in the city.
Some motorists who removed the pack from the road believing that it was garbage had found the newborn's body.
Police sources said that they have received some clues and a breakthrough could be expected soon.
There are suspicions that the body was thrown to a vacant plot on the other side of the road. The body was wrapped using an online parcel cover. Hence it could also give some lead for the police, said sources.
MLA Uma Thomas who visited the spot told the media that the police were learnt to have received vital clues.
Published 03 May 2024, 07:34 IST