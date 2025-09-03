<p>Thiruvananthpuram: The National Medical Commission's (NMC) nod for 50 MBBS seats each in Kasargod and Wayanad districts in Kerala could bring relief to the long pending woes of the people of the two districts over medical backwardness.</p><p><br>Scores of people, including victims of the Endosulfan pesticide, of Kasargod have been depending on hospitals in Mangaluru even for routine medical treatments owing to lack of specialized doctors in Kasargod.</p>.Wayanad to get government medical college; Priyanka Gandhi welcomes move.<p>Similarly, people of Wayanad, which is a high-range district that often witnesses natural calamities and man-animal conflicts, too were lamenting over the poor medical infrastructure in the districts. Often golden hours to save the lives of critically ill persons were lost as traffic along the ghat roads that connects the district with nearby districts often witnesses traffic chaos.</p><p>For these reasons, the NMC nod for 50 MBBS seats for the two districts brings much relief and hope.</p><p>Wayanad MP and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a statement that she was "thrilled" to know that the dream of a medical college in Wayanad was going to be a reality. </p><p>"The earnest requests of lakhs of people of Wayanad, sustained efforts by Rahul Gandhi (former MP and leader of opposition) and all our own efforts to expedite the matter have borne fruit," she said and urged the state government to expedite steps to make the medical college functional.</p><p>Meanwhile, Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar told DH that even as the NMC's nod was a welcome move, a proper infrastructure for making specialised treatment facilities available to the people was still lacking.</p><p>It is the families of the Endosulfan victims of Kasargod who have more reasons to cheer over the NMC nod. Many Endosulfan victims with serious deformities were not getting specialized treatments as their parents could not take them to distant hospitals. </p><p>"We hope that with the allocation of MBBS seats, there will be availability of specialized doctors in Kasargod. The government should give priority in setting up in-patient facilities," said Endosulfan victims' forum leader Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan.</p><p>The poor medical infrastructure of Kasargod was exposed when the district witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases. Even as TATA group had then set up a hospital, it later became defunct as the state government failed to take it forward.</p>