No idea about Hema committee; related demands: Rajinikanth

PTI
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 15:15 IST

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said he was not aware of the Justice K Hema Committee and demands to set up a similar panel in Tamil Nadu.

When reporters asked him about the panel of the neighbouring state and several people demanding setting up in Tamil Nadu a panel like the Kerala's Justice Hema Committee, he told reporters: "What? I am not aware of it, sorry."

The Justice Hema committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report disclosed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Published 01 September 2024, 15:15 IST
