One more dies in Kerala temple fire accident; toll rises to five

<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): One more person died on Saturday from the burns suffered in the recent fireworks accident at a temple near Neeleswaram in this district, raising the death toll to five, officials said.</p>.<p>Rajith, who had been receiving treatment for severe burns at a private hospital in Mangaluru, died in the morning, officials said.</p>.<p>"He had suffered over 50 per cent burns," one of the officials said.</p>.Kerala IAS officer likely to be in the dock over creating religion based WhatsApp groups .<p>Earlier, four persons had died from burns sustained in the accident.</p>.<p>According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals initially.</p>.<p>As of November 8, of the 100, 63 were undergoing treatment in various hospitals and out of them nine were in the ICU, the district administration said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred late on October 28 night at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.</p>.<p>Three persons including two temple committee officials have been arrested in connection with the incident after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>