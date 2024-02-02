Opposition UDF demands Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation, boycotts Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala on Friday demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in view of incriminating reports of central agencies regarding the financial dealings of his daughter's firm with a controversial mining firm.

The opposition boycotted the Assembly proceedings during the day after permission was denied to present an adjournment motion notice on the matter.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that "Vijayan has no right to continue as chief minister in view of the incriminating reports of two statutory bodies regarding the Rs 1.72 crore received by Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic Solutions. Vijayan should resign."