Opposition UDF demands Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation, boycotts Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala on Friday demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in view of incriminating reports of central agencies regarding the financial dealings of his daughter's firm with a controversial mining firm.
The opposition boycotted the Assembly proceedings during the day after permission was denied to present an adjournment motion notice on the matter.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that "Vijayan has no right to continue as chief minister in view of the incriminating reports of two statutory bodies regarding the Rs 1.72 crore received by Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic Solutions. Vijayan should resign."
The opposition leader also said that the chief minister kept away from the house during the day as he had no answer for the allegations.
Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for presenting the adjournment motion notice citing that it was a matter pending before a statutory body.
The ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the dealings of Vijayan's daughter's firm with the controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited.
The Income Tax interim settlement board had initially pointed out the deals involving Vijayan's daughter. A preliminary inquiry report of Bengaluru Registrar of Companies stated that Exalogic Solutions failed to provide documents to support the claim that the money was paid for services rendered.