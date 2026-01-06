<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 91-year old woman's wish to donate organs was fulfilled by a team of doctors who harvested her skin and eyes at her home owing to difficulties in taking her body to the hospital.</p><p>She is the second skin donor at the skin bank set up at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. It was also considered to be the first skin harvesting done at home. The skin will be processed and used for grafting on patients who suffer injuries like burns.</p>.Karnataka records highest-ever organ donations in 2025, ranks third nationally.<p>The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) coordinate the transplant.</p><p>Anandavalli Amma died at her home in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Her son Dr Easwar H V informed the authorities of his mother's desire. Since it was difficult to take the body to the hospital, a team of doctors decided to perform the procedure at home on Monday.</p><p>K-SOTTO executive director Dr Noble Gracious said that there were many practical difficulties in carrying out the procedure outside a hospital environment, including the absence of a surgical bed and the risk of infection. Skin from back portions of the body is often taken. Even as the elderly woman wished to donate all organs, only her skin and eyes could be harvested owing to the age factor.</p><p>A team led by Dr Premlal A P, plastic surgeon at the medical college hospital, performed the skin harvesting that took nearly four hours.</p>