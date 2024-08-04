Over 60% of Wayanad district critically sensitive: IISc study

Meppadi (Wayanad): The Western Ghats Spatial Decision Support System developed by the Energy Wetlands Group of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) warns that over 60 per cent of the 2,132 sq km of Wayanad district is ecologically sensitive while analysis of data shows that at least 19 quarries were permitted in Wayanad district by the state environment authorities after the 2018 floods and landslide.
While the system, launched last year, has four categories of ecologically sensitive rating (ESR), the low sensitive rate doesn’t apply to Wayanad. Nine village blocks fall in medium, eight are relatively highly sensitive while 32 blocks, including the landslide-hit area under jurisdiction of Meppadi, have been classified as critically sensitive.
Prof T V Ramachandra, who spearheaded the initiative to develop the system, said large- scale land use changes due to anthropogenic activities like developmental projects and encroachments in ecologically fragile regions were the major reason for the landslide.
“Conversion of native species forests into monoculture plantations of rubber, coffee, tea and other commercial plants will lead to loss of soil binding capability due to removal of native species. The rampant construction works and quarries add to the problem,” he said, adding that the consequent global warming has led to change in precipitation patterns with recurring instances of high intensity rain.
Data from Kerala’s State Environment Impact Assessment Authority shows that environment clearance was granted to at least 19 proposals for quarrying between October 2019 and December 2023. Quarrying, which includes blasting of rocks, has been found to be a major factor leading to landslides.
Experts have warned that the land use changes caused by such works in the fragile ecosystem of Wayanad will lead to more disasters in the coming days of weather
extremes.
N Badusha, president of Wayanad Prakriti Samrakshana Samiti, said that they have been fighting the menace of quarries and illegal home stays for decades.
“The fight against quarries goes back 40 years. It is not just the 19 that got clearance, I have heard that there are 30 more applications for quarries. Meanwhile, the quarry licence system is manipulated in such a way that destruction takes place unabated. The disaster is the result of all the damage,” he said.
The analysis showed that of the 19 licences granted in the last five years, 10 are in Vythiri taluk in the south. Activists have been approaching the National Green Tribunal against the damage caused to the environment by quarries. The tribunal has sought a report from the joint committee on the quarries.
Kerala State Environment Impact Assessment Authority Chairman H Nagesh Prabhu could not be reached for a comment.
Published 03 August 2024, 20:31 IST