Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

P V Anvar | From a man of controversies to a whistleblower

The CPI(M)-backed independent MLA has been in the eye of a storm in recent times.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 09:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsPinarayi VijayanCPI (M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us