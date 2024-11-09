Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Palakkad bypoll: Trolley bag row will turn out to be votes for LDF, says CPI(M)

The Left party said the midnight search issue and the subsequent trolley bag controversy had come up as part of the election process and there is no need to ignore it without discussing it.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 08:47 IST
Indian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsElectionsPalakkadLDFBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us