Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Parents blame Kerala hospital for 'negligence' after 9-year-old girl's fractured arm amputated

An inquiry report by the state health department that reportedly denies any medical negligence has triggered allegations of attempts to protect the doctors.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 13:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 13:50 IST
India NewsKeralaMedical Negligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us