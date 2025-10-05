<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A nine-year-old girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>lost her right hand following a suspected case of medical negligence.</p><p>An inquiry report by the state health department that reportedly denies any medical negligence has triggered allegations of attempts to protect the doctors.</p><p>Vinodini, daughter of Vinod and Praseetha hailing from Palakkad district, suffered a fracture on her right hand in a fall on September 24. The plastering was done at the Palakkad district government hospital. </p> .Bengaluru second among seven metropolitan cities in medical negligence cases.<p>Though the girl complained of pain, doctors who who treated her maintained that blood flow was not affected and hence there was no cause for concern. </p><p>By September 30 foul smell started emanating from her hand and she was once again taken to hospital. By that time the hand had got infected and had to be amputated. </p><p>The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode medical college hospital.</p><p>The girl's mother Praseetha said that the doctors did not treat the wound on her hand and applied a plaster over it. This could have caused the wound to become infected and damage the girl's hand. </p><p>She also said that even as the girl complained of pain, the doctors maintained that it could be due to the fracture only.</p> .<p>The girl's parents and social worker Kulathoor Jaisingh have petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek action against the doctors. </p><p>Jaisingh said that the circumstances in which the girl's hand was amputated should be also probed as it was a matter of concern that a child who suffered minor injuries lost her hand.</p>