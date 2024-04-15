JOIN US
Passenger bitten by snake on Madurai-bound train

The incident occurred on the Madurai-Guruvayur Passenger Express on Monday morning.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 15:33 IST

Kottayam (Kerala): A passenger was allegedly bitten by a snake on a Madurai-bound train on Monday, police here said.

The incident occurred on the Madurai-Guruvayur Passenger Express on Monday morning.

The passenger, identified as Karthik from Madurai, got down at Ettumanoor station and shifted to the Medical College Hospital, they said. The snake allegedly bit the passenger while he was traveling in the sixth bogie. The preliminary conclusion is that the man was bitten by the snake from under his seat.

'He is not seriously injured. His condition is stable,' a railway police officer said.

His co-passengers said they also saw the snake under the seat.

The train was stopped for 10 minutes at Ettumanoor station following the incident.

(Published 15 April 2024, 15:33 IST)
India NewsKerala

