Pinarayi Vijayan accused of protecting IPS officer facing allegations; Anvar tones down his stand

Sources also point out that many officers in the team formed by the government to probe into the allegations against Ajithkumar are his subordinates in the police department.

Though Anvar as well as a couple of others raised serious allegations against the Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi, he was also not brought under the purview of the probe. This has also triggered strong resentment even within the ruling front.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress alleged that the probe ordered against the IPS officer was only a farce as a fair probe would not happen while Ajithkumar continues to hold key posts in the police.

He also criticised that the chief minister was acting as per the instructions of the corrupt lobby as he feared that his corruption would be also exposed by them.