Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

PM Modi holds massive road show in Thiruvananthapuram

The road show was organised from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan, where the PM will launch various projects and flag off new trains.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsKeralaNarendra ModiIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us