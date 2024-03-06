PM Modi inaugurates completed Kochi Metro phase 1B; makes access to port city easier

Once the proposed bus terminal comes up in Tripunithura, it would revolutionise the transport sector in the Kochi region and transform the landscape of the royal town, KMRL said.

While the approved fare for travel from Aluva to Tripunithura is Rs 75, for the time being the ticket price would be Rs 60— the cost of travelling from Aluva to SN Junction, it said.

Ahead of the inauguration of the latest station, the Tripunithura terminal and pillars near it were decorated with beautiful and colourful murals depicting the various scenes of the Athachamayam— a cultural fest which marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam festival, KMRL said.

Another special feature of the newly inaugurated station is the Dance Museum here which has sculptures of various dance forms of Kerala, it said.

The Dance Museum will be opened to the public soon, KMRL said.