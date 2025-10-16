<p>Kottayam: Youth Congress and DYFI activists on Thursday held separate protests here demanding strong action in connection with the death of a 26-year-old RSS worker, Anandu Aji.</p>.<p>Aji, a software engineer from Thampalakkad in Kottayam district, was found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9.</p>.<p>He was an RSS activist from a family long associated with the organisation.</p>.<p>Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a protest march at Ponkunnam, holding Nidheesh Muraleedharan, an allged RSS worker, responsible for Aji's death and demanding his arrest.</p>.<p>The Left youth organisation also sought a probe against certain RSS leaders in Kottayam.</p>.Villagers protest against proposed brewery unit plant in Kerala hamlet.<p>Following the protest, DYFI members marched to Muraleedharan's shop at Kappad near Kanjirappally.</p>.<p>Although the shop was closed, protesters allegedly damaged a signboard in front of the premises.</p>.<p>Aji had left behind a 15-page suicide note, shared on Instagram, in which he initially referred to a person identified as 'NM' and accused him of repeated sexual harassment.</p>.<p>Later, in a pre-scheduled Instagram video, Aji revealed the name of Nidheesh Muraleedharan — described as a family friend — alleging that he was sexually abused from a young age, leading to severe mental distress and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).</p>.<p>However, Aji said in the video that he has no evidence to substantiate his claims.</p>.<p>He also alleged that he was sexually harassed during various RSS camps by members of the organisation.</p>.<p>RSS maintained that the suicide note that appeared on Instagram and some other social media platforms soon after his death, contains "dubious and baseless" allegations against the Sangh.</p>.<p>It has also filed a complaint to the police seeking a comprehensive probe into Aji's death.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists held a protest march to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office in Kanjirappally, accusing the police of a lethargic investigation.</p>.<p>The protesters were stopped by police, arrested, and later removed from the spot.</p>.<p>Youth Congress state president O J Janeesh alleged that despite Aji naming Muraleedharan, the police have not taken any action.</p>.<p>"If there is any deal between the CPI(M) and the RSS in this case, we will launch a strong statewide protest," he warned.</p>.<p>Union Minister George Kurian declined to comment in detail, saying, "The RSS has already demanded a probe, and the police are investigating. Let the investigation take its course." Thampanoor police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, said they will soon question Muraleedharan.</p>.<p>"We are completing certain evidence collection procedures. A notice will soon be issued to him," officials said.</p>.<p>They added that apart from Aji's statements in his suicide note and video, his family has not yet filed a formal complaint against Muraleedharan.</p>.<p>Police said they are also examining Aji's medical history as part of the probe.</p>.<p>There was no immediate response from Muraleedharan to the allegations against him. </p>