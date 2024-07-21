Home
Rahul Gandhi chosen to receive Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award

The Oommen Chandy Foundation announced the award on Sunday, three days after the first death anniversary of the leader.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 08:54 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been chosen for the first Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award instituted in memory of the party veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy.

The honour comprises a purse of Rs one lakh and a sculpture designed by renowned artist and filmmaker Nemom Pushparaj.

Gandhi was a national leader who had listened to the problems of people and found solutions to them by conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra, a statement said here.

An expert jury chaired by Shashi Tharoor, MP, selected the awardee, it added.

Published 21 July 2024, 08:54 IST
CongressKeralaRahul GandhiOommen Chandy

