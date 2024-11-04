Railways minister Vaishnaw's go-ahead signal for Kerala's K-rail sparks protest

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A remark by union railway minister in favour of the Kerala government's much-hyped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/k-rail-can-be-implemented-if-technical-issues-in-design-addressed-says-centre-3260360">K-Rail semi-high speed project</a> has further triggered stirs against the same.</p><p>Union railway minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said on Sunday that the K-Rail project could be taken forward if the state government clears the technical and environmental issues with regard to the project.</p><p>The anti-K-Rail action council swiftly resumed their stir across the state against the project demanding that the government should issue formal orders abandoning the project considering its adverse impact on the environment and the lives of thousands of people. </p>.Hindu IAS officers' Whatsapp group: Kerala government to probe formation.<p>The action council also resumed its stir at Kattilapeedika on the suburbs of Kozhikode where the stir against the rail project first started.</p><p>The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front also strongly flayed the union railway minister's statement. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the UDF would not allow the project at any cost.</p><p>BJP leaders of Kerala were also strongly opposing the project earlier. Hence the union minister's statement is an embarrassment to the BJP state leadership too.</p><p>The 530 kilometre K-Rail project, named as Silver Line, is proposed from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. It is a pet project of the present government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. However, the project is facing strong resistance owing to concerns over the environmental impacts that may be caused by the construction of rail line with embankments, and the massive eviction for land acquisition involved.</p>