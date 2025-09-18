Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Rare but ruthless: How a deadly amoeba is claiming lives in Kerala

Kerala has been grappling with a rare but deadly disease that has claimed the lives of 19 people in recent months.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:54 IST
India NewshealthDiseaseAmoeba

Follow us on :

Follow Us