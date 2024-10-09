Renowned Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passes away at 88

<p>Kollam (Kerala): Noted Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 88.</p>.<p>Madhavan's death occurred while he was being treated at the hospital for various ailments.</p>.<p>He had been residing at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years.</p>.<p>Starting his film career after the age of 40, Madhavan appeared in over 600 Malayalam films.</p>.<p>He was the first general secretary of the Malayalam film actors' association, AMMA.</p>.<p>Madhavan made his film debut in 1975 when actor Madhu gave him his first break.</p>.<p>In later years, he faced difficult times, living in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram before a serial director took him to Gandhi Bhavan. Afterwards he made a few more appearances in serials and films. In recent years, Madhavan has been suffering from age-related ailments.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan.</p>.<p>He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films.</p>.<p>The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials. </p>