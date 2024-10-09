Home
Renowned Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passes away at 88

Madhavan's death occurred while he was being treated at the hospital for various ailments.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 08:21 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 08:21 IST
India NewsKeralaActordemise

