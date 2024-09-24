Resentment brewing in Kerala Left-front over Thrissur Pooram row

Thiruvananthapuram: In spite of the alleged attempts by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to protect Additional DGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar, CPI, the second largest party in the ruling Left-front, is openly expressing their resentment.
CPI on Tuesday strongly flayed the enquiry report submitted by the ADGP into the disruptions caused to the famed Thrissur Pooram by excessive police control in April.
The Chief Minister Vijayan was seen defending the ADGP for the inordinate delay in the inquiry report on the Thrissur Pooram disruption that happened five months back even during his press meet on Saturday.
But the CPI is highly critical of the ADGP, who is facing allegations of conspiring with RSS-BJP leaders to help the saffron party. Disruption in the famed temple festival just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was considered to have helped the BJP win the Thrissur seat and open an account to Lok Sabha from Kerala.
In its editorial in party mouthpiece 'Janayugam', CPI has strongly flayed the ADGP's inquiry report that not only denies the conspiracy allegations but also puts the blame on the city police commissioner.
CPI points out that even as the ADGP was present at Thrissur during the row he did not intervene. The inordinate delay in the inquiry report also raises suspicion. The inquiry was conducted by an officer facing allegations. CPI also firmly believes that there was a deliberate attempt to disrupt Thrissur Pooram.
Meanwhile, State Police Chief Sheik Darvesh Saheb was also learnt to have expressed differences on the ADGP's inquiry report. The government is likely to order a fresh probe considering this.
Published 24 September 2024, 13:29 IST