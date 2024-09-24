Resentment brewing in Kerala Left-front over Thrissur Pooram row

But the CPI is highly critical of the ADGP, who is facing allegations of conspiring with RSS-BJP leaders to help the saffron party. Disruption in the famed temple festival just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was considered to have helped the BJP win the Thrissur seat and open an account to Lok Sabha from Kerala.

In its editorial in party mouthpiece 'Janayugam', CPI has strongly flayed the ADGP's inquiry report that not only denies the conspiracy allegations but also puts the blame on the city police commissioner.

CPI points out that even as the ADGP was present at Thrissur during the row he did not intervene. The inordinate delay in the inquiry report also raises suspicion. The inquiry was conducted by an officer facing allegations. CPI also firmly believes that there was a deliberate attempt to disrupt Thrissur Pooram.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Sheik Darvesh Saheb was also learnt to have expressed differences on the ADGP's inquiry report. The government is likely to order a fresh probe considering this.