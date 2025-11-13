Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold case: SIT to grill former TDB secretary soon

According to sources, the anticipatory bail petition of Jayashree was dismissed by the Pathanamthitta District and Principal Sessions Court.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 10:10 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us