<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board has been arrested in the Sabarimala gold heist case.</p><p>K P Sankardas, who is now under treatment after suffering a stroke, was arrested a day after the High Court criticised the special investigation team asking if Shakardas was not being arrested as his son is an IPS officer.</p><p>His arrest was recorded at a hospital where he is under treatment. He was arraigned as the eleventh accused in the case. With this, the total arrested so far is 12.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row | Tantri gave Potti access to temple, not any minister: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar.<p>Meanwhile, there are reports that the SIT is also probing into the renovation of the gold-plated flag post of the temple in 2017 as the 'Vaji Vahan' (deity's vehicle) of the old flag post was recovered from the house of Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru who was held the other day. </p><p>Rajeevaru had earlier stated that the 'Vaji Vahan', which is a sculpture of horse, was with him as traditionally the 'Vaji Vahan' is given to priests when the flag post is renovated.</p><p>Congress leaders, who were in the Travancore Devaswom Board at the time of the renovation of the flag post, may also come under probe.</p>