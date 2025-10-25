Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold issue: BJP starts day-night protest outside state secretariat

BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony Joseph said that the government and the Chief Minister were trying to protect the culprits behind the gold loss from Sabarimala.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 05:03 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaSabarimalaGoldtheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us