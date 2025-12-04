Menu
Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala High Court denies anticipatory bail to two former TDB officials

The court said that if the two accused were granted pre-arrest bail, the entire probe into the loss of gold from the shrine would collapse, and effective investigation 'would become meaningless'.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 15:51 IST

Published 04 December 2025, 15:51 IST
India Newssabarimala templeKerala High Court

