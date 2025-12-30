<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case has questioned senior CPI(M) leader and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, police sources said on Tuesday.</p><p>Surendran confirmed that his statement was recorded last week, as he was the Devaswom Minister at the time of the alleged loss of gold from the hill shrine. The questioning followed the release of photographs by RSP leader Shibu Baby John, which showed Surendran standing alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case.</p>.Ex-TDB member Vijayakumar arrested in Sabarimala gold loss case.<p>The SIT has also reportedly questioned P S Prasanth, the immediate past president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).</p><p>So far, the SIT has arrested 10 people, including two former TDB presidents, in connection with the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil doorframes at the Sabarimala temple.</p><p>The SIT was constituted following directions from the Kerala High Court, which earlier this month granted the team an additional six months to complete the investigation.</p>