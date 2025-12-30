Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold missing row | CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran questioned by SIT

The SIT has also reportedly questioned P S Prasanth, the immediate past president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 09:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Sabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us