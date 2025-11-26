<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold missing row has recorded the statements of temple tantris Kandararu Rajeevaru and Kandararu Mohanaru.</p><p>Rajeevaru later told reporters that he had only obtained the ritualistic permission of the deity for carrying out the maintenance of the gold platings and did not know that it would be taken outside the temple premises.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row: YouTuber booked over theft allegations.<p>"I've conveyed what all I know to the SIT. Entire details could not be revealed now. I knew Unnikrishnan Potti (the key accused) as he was working as an assistant to the temple priest. But I was not aware of any wrongdoings by him," Rajeevaru told reporters.</p><p><br>He also said that the tantris were only involved in the temple ritual related matters and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is the custodian of all temple valuables. </p><p>While Mohanaru was the tantri during the gold coating of the sanctum sanctorum with industrialist Vijay Mallya's sponsorship in 1998-99, Rajeevaru was the tantri while permission was given to carry out maintenance of the coverings of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols in 2019.</p><p>Six persons, including two former presidents of the TDB, were already held by the SIT in connection with the Sabarimala gold missing row.</p>