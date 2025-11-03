<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case arrested sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty on Monday (November 3) in connection with another case related to the missing gold from the door frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), police said.</p><p>It may be recalled that acting on a Kerala High Court directive, the SIT had registered two separate cases on the theft of gold from the 'dwarapalaka' idol plates and the 'sreekovil' door frames.</p><p>Potty had earlier been arrested in the case concerning the theft of gold from the 'dwarapalaka' plates.</p>.SIT takes prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty to Bengaluru in Sabarimala gold theft probe.<p>Following a production warrant, he was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni on Monday afternoon, a police official said.</p><p>The SIT completed the arrest procedure in court and filed a petition seeking his custody in the second case, the officer added.</p><p>After hearing both sides, the court granted the SIT custody of the accused for 10 days.</p><p>"I'll fully cooperate with the investigation," Potty told reporters while being taken out of the court.</p><p>He was later shifted to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>Meanwhile, the SIT recorded the statement of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>Vasu was the TDB president in 2019 when the gold-clad 'dwarapalaka' plates were handed over to Potty for electroplating, after which the gold was found missing.</p><p>Authorities are now scrutinising Potty’s financial and land dealings, as the investigation into the missing temple gold continues to intensify.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>