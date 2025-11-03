Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold missing row: Unnikrishnan Potty held in another case

Potty had earlier been arrested in the case concerning the theft of gold from the 'dwarapalaka' plates.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 13:12 IST
KeralaKerala Newssabarimala templeSabarimala Ayyappa temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us