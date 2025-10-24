<p>The 'missing gold' case from the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has taken a decisive turn with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case following Kerala High Court order arresting Bengaluru-based Unnikrishnan Potti. </p><p>The SIT also held former administrative officer B Murari Babu in this connection. On DH Newsroom, Viju Cherian and Arjun Raghunath trace the timeline of events that led to the discovery of the theft, and its ensuing political implications for the state.</p>