Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Seat belt saved me: Pathanamthitta Collector escapes serious injuries in Kerala road accident

"As I was wearing the seat belt, I was not thrown around inside the car. It saved me," the Collector said.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 07:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsRoad accidentSeat beltPathanamthitta

Follow us on :

Follow Us