Senior official death: Kerala Human Rights Commission initiates case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday initiated a case on a complaint seeking action against Kannur district panchayat president, P P Divya, in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.</p><p>The Commission's judicial member, K Byjunath, issued a notice to the district administration and directed the District Collector and District Police Chief to investigate the matter and file a report within two weeks.</p><p>The direction came on the complaint by lawyer V Devdas, the Commission said in a release.</p><p>Devdas alleged that Babu was insulted by Divya, a CPI(M) leader, at his farewell function where she was not invited and therefore, he committed suicide, the release said.</p><p>The Commission will consider the matter next on November 19 at a sitting to be held at the Kannur government guest house, it said.</p><p>The complaint has demanded compensation for Babu's family and employment for his dependents.</p><p>At his farewell ceremony organised by his colleagues and attended by District Collector Arun K Vijayan, the ADM faced allegations of corruption from Divya, who allegedly attended the event without an official invitation.</p><p>The death of the official came to light when his wife, a tehsildar, and their children went to Chengannur railway station on Tuesday morning to receive Babu, who was supposed to take charge as ADM Pathanamthitta, later in the day.</p><p>When Babu was not found on the train, the family tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but it went unanswered.</p><p>They subsequently contacted his colleagues in Kannur, and during their search, they found Babu hanging in his quarters.</p>