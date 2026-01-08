Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Seven RSS-BJP activists get life term for CPI(M) leader’s murder

The case relates to the murder of CPI(M) local leader Latheesh, who was hacked to death on December 31, 2008, at Thalayi near Thalassery.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaRSSmurderCPI (M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us