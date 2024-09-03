Sexual assault case registered against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly

Thiruvananthapuram: A sexual assault case was registered against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly and five others on Tuesday, September 3, following a complaint filed by a woman claiming that she was sexually abused after being offered a chance in a film by the accused.

The alleged incidence of sexual assault took place outside India last year. The woman, however, hailing from rural parts of Kochi, lodged the compaint on Tuesday. Hence, the case was registered at the Oonnukal police station in the rural parts of Kochi.

Police sources revealed that Pauly has been charged as the sixth accused in the case. The other accused also belong to the Malayalam film industry. A woman was also arraigned in relation to the case. The alleged incident took place last November in the UAE.

Meanwhile, IG Sparjan Kumar told DH that a total of 18 cases in connection to sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry have been registered so far. The investigations relating to the cases are progressing, he added. The number of cases are likely to go up as more women in the Malayalam film industry are coming out with fresh allegations.