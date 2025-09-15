Menu
Sexual misconduct accused MLA turns up in Kerala assembly amidst differences among party leaders

The assembly proceedings during the day was limited to obituary reference for former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, former speaker P P Thankachan and Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman, who died recently.
15 September 2025
15 September 2025
