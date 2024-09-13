SIT begins probe into allegations mentioned in Hema committee report 

Based on their opinion the SIT would seek legal opinion and take further action.

The fresh moves of the SIT is likely to present anxious moments to many in the film industry as there were unconfirmed reports that allegations against many known personalities in the industry were mentioned in the committee report.

The Kerala HC on Tuesday directed that the entire version of the Hema committee report should be handed over to the SIT and the SIT initiated further action.

The court also asked the SIT to submit an action taken report before the next sitting on October 3.

HC also directed the SIT to ensure utmost confidentiality of the identity of those who made the allegations as well as the accused.