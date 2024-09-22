'Son of our nation': BJP leader demands protection for Keralite Rinson Jose linked to Lebanon pager blasts

Wayanad: Amid reports linking Rinson Jose, a Kerala native settled in Norway, to the probe into recent pager blasts in Lebanon, the Kerala police on Sunday confirmed a background check on his family, while a BJP leader referred to him as a "son of our nation" and demanded "protection." "There is no case or investigation.

"Our special branch officials have carried out a background check. There is nothing new in it; such checks are conducted whenever similar news reports emerge," a police officer told PTI.