Tharoor challenges BJP's Chandrasekhar on constituency performance criticism

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hit back at BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on accusations of his non-performance and said that his 'ignorant rival' should first tell voters what the saffron party has done for the constituents when it was in power for the last 10 years.

'I will turn the question around and ask what the BJP has done for Thiruvananthapuram in its 10 years in power. Even promises made on the floor of the Parliament have not been honoured,' Tharoor told PTI here on Monday night.

He said the NDA promised an AIIMS for Thiruvananthapuram, a National Institute of Ayurveda and many more.