The Kerala story of 46 lakh women going 'back to school'

Kerala on Sunday witnessed as many as 46 lakh women, even those in their seventies, going to schools as part of their efforts to scale new heights in life.

The Kudumbashree poverty eradication and women empowerment mission of Kerala is organising a 21 days training programme resembling schools that began from Sunday. It is considered as one of the largest training programme for women to be held in the country. The aim is to empower the women, who hailed from weaker sections, to venture into new areas of business.