Thousands witness Sabarimala Makaravilakku, Ayyappa lullaby chanted across the globe

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of pilgrims thronged the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala on Monday to witness the ‘Makaravilakku’ and ‘Makara Jyothi’.

Thousands of devotees from across the globe thronged the temple from early hours of the day. After darshan, the devotees moved to view points . Many stayed at Sannidhanam itself.

As the ‘Makara jyoti’ (star) appeared on the sky and the ‘Makaravilakku’ (lamp) on the Ponnambalamedu hills by around 6:45 pm, the air was thick with Ayyappa chants of pilgrims.

The Ayyappa idol in the shrine was adorned with ‘Tiruvabharanam’ (sacred ornaments) brought from Pandalam Palace in Pathanamthitta, believed to be the place where Ayyappa spent his childhood.