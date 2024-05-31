Three more die as rain-related casualties continue in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon over the state.
According to IMD, monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India .
IMD earlier forecasted that the monsoon would hit Kerala by May 31. Last year the monsoon hit Kerala on June 8.
Meanwhile, three persons lost their lives in rain-related casualties in the state on Thursday while eight persons, including fishermen, were injured after being struck by lightning in Kozhikode.
The deaths were reported from Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts on Thursday.
While Kollam native Saleem and Kottayam resident Thilakan drowned in rivers, Alappuzha native Ashokan drowned in a flooded paddy field.
Over ten persons have been killed and massive destruction to houses and crops reported in the last few days.
The Met office has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain across Kerala on Friday. Many parts of Kerala are already flooded owing to the pre-monsoon showers lashing the state over the last few days.
Kerala received 40% excess pre-monsoon and summer showers this time.
According to IMD, while the normal rainfall from March to May is 347.1 mm, the state has received 485.7 mm during the same period this year.
Four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, received large excess of rainfall. Alappuzha district received the highest excess of 92% during the season.
The state was facing an acute summer during the last few months. Hence, the arrival of rains had initially brought much cheers.
Published 31 May 2024, 03:11 IST