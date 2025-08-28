<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a suspected case of family suicide, three members of a family died at Belur in Kasargod while another member of family was battling for life.</p><p>Ondumpuli native Gopi Mulaveniveedu, 56, his wife Indira, 52, and their elder son Ranjesh, 36, died while their younger son Ragesh, 34, was admitted to Pariyaram government medical college hospital in Kannur district. His condition was stated to be critical.</p><p>They were suspected to have consumed acid used for latex processing.</p>.Debt-ridden couple poisons 4-month-old son, die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.<p>Local people said that the Ragesh informed one of their relatives during the wee hours of Thursday that they consumed the acid. Though relatives rushed them to hospital, the lives of three could not be saved. </p><p>Financial stress over a shop run by the brothers and some personal issues of the elder son were suspected to have compelled the family to take the extreme step. The local police registered a case and started an investigation.</p>