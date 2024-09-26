Thrissur Pooram disruption: CM Vijayan protecting ADGP Ajithkumar, says Congress

Lashing out at Vijayan amidst reports that various levels of investigation were instituted against Ajithkumar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said, "It was with the Chief Minister's knowledge that the ADGP went to Thrissur and disrupted the Pooram."

He alleged that the police officer who led the disruption of the Pooram was the same one who initially investigated the matter.