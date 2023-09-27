Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Toddler seriously injured after being attacked by stray dog in Kerala

The shocking incident was reported from Anakkara in Thrithala here on Tuesday night.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 09:12 IST

Follow Us

A two-year-old-boy suffered severe injuries after a stray dog bit off a portion of one of his ears in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The shocking incident was reported from Anakkara in Thrithala here on Tuesday night.

The stray dog attacked the child and bit off a portion of his right ear when he was sitting along with his parents in front of his house around 7.30 pm, family members said.

Son of Mohammed, a resident of Anakkara Village panchayat here, the child was soon rushed to the Government Medical College in neighbouring Thrissur district.

"The incident happened when the family members, including the child, were sitting at the portico of their house. The dog suddenly emerged from the dark and attacked them. The child was seriously injured...a portion of his right ear was bitten off by the stray dog," a ward member of Anakkara panchayat told PTI.

The blood test of the child was done and other procedures were going on at the hospital, he said.

The stray dog menace has been a serious concern in many districts of Kerala.

Children and senior citizens mostly fall pray to its attack in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 09:12 IST)
India NewsKeralastray dogs

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT