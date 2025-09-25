Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Tug of war among BJP Kerala leaders for AIIMS

While Suresh Gopi is batting for AIIMS in Alappuzha district, BJP leaders from Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram are demanding that it be set up in their respective districts
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 13:57 IST
India NewsBJPKerala NewsThiruvananthapuramThrissurSuresh Gopikerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us