Chhattisgarh: 21 Naxals surrender in Kanker; hand over 18 weapons, including AK-47s

A police official said that they laid down arms under 'Poona Margem: Rehabilitation through Reintegration' initiative started by Bastar Range police.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 12:14 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 12:14 IST
