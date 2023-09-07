Home
Kerala

Two-year-old dies in Kerala after bed falls on him

The incident happened when the toddler was asleep and his parents were not nearby.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 10:51 IST

Follow Us

In a tragic incident, a two-year old boy died in Mukkom area in Kozhikode district after a bed leaning on a wall nearby fell on him while he was sleeping.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 7.30 pm, an officer of Mukkom police station said.

The incident happened when the toddler was asleep and his parents were not nearby, the officer said.

The inquest proceedings have just begun and further details will be available after that, she said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, the officer added.

(Published 07 September 2023, 10:51 IST)
India News Kerala

