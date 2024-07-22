Union Budget 2024 | Changed political scenario brightens Kerala's expectations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has more reasons to expect a better consideration in the first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government—which is set to be presented on Tuesday—owing to the changing political scenario.
It will be the first Union Budget after the BJP opened its account in the Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Kerala. Moreover, the BJP is pinning high expectations in the local body polls in 2025 and the assembly polls in 2026.
Apart from Kerala government's requests for special financial assistance to tide over the acute financial crunches allegedly caused by the undue cuts in allocations by the Centre, Kerala is expecting an announcement on allowing a unit of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state. Even the maiden BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi, had earlier made assurances that AIIMS in Kerala will become a reality.
The state's demand to increase the support price of rubber may also get a favourable consideration from the BJP government at the Centre as the saffron party's attempts to make inroads into the Christian vote bank saw positive outcomes during the Lok Sabha polls, especially at Thrissur from where Gopi won. The major chunk of rubber farmers of Kerala are from the Christian community.
Kerala is also expecting schemes for infrastructure development in connection with the Vizhinjam International Seaport Port project to tap the opportunities that the country's first deep water transshipment port is likely to open up. The Kerala government has sought a special assistance of Rs 5,000 crore in this regard.
Gopi being the minister of state holding tourism and petroleum portfolio, Kerala can expect some major announcements in these sectors too. Steps for an offshore oil exploration is even going on at Gopi's home town Kollam.
Kerala government sought a special financial package of Rs. 24,000 crore to tide over the acute financial crunches. The CPM government in Kerala is also expecting an announcement in favour of the Silverline semi-high speed rail project, despite the strong objections against land acquisition for the same as well as the environmental impact it poses.
