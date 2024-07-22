Union Budget 2024 | Changed political scenario brightens Kerala's expectations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has more reasons to expect a better consideration in the first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government—which is set to be presented on Tuesday—owing to the changing political scenario.

It will be the first Union Budget after the BJP opened its account in the Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Kerala. Moreover, the BJP is pinning high expectations in the local body polls in 2025 and the assembly polls in 2026.

Apart from Kerala government's requests for special financial assistance to tide over the acute financial crunches allegedly caused by the undue cuts in allocations by the Centre, Kerala is expecting an announcement on allowing a unit of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state. Even the maiden BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi, had earlier made assurances that AIIMS in Kerala will become a reality.