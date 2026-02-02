<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM and Congress stepped up protest against the BJP over the alleged neglect towards Kerala in the Union Budget.</p><p>The CPM would observe 'black day' across the state on Tuesday, while Congress MPs from Kerala staged protest in Delhi on Monday.</p><p>The CPM said in a statement that none of the 29 demands of the state were met by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Black flags would be hoisted at all major points across the state on Tuesday as a mark of protest.</p>.Kerala Oppn MPs protest against Union Budget in Parliament, call it 'anti-Kerala Budget'. <p>The CPM and Congress have also unleashed strong attacks against Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi over not sanctioning a unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kerala. Gopi, who is the maiden BJP MP from Kerala, has been strongly pushing for AIIMS in the state.</p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the CPM and Congress were unleashing a misleading campaign that the state was totally neglected in the budget. He accused the state government of failing in identifying suitable land for AIIMS and utilising central schemes for the state.</p>